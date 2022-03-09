Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia relief on Rs 1 lakh to the family of Rafiya Nazir who was killed in a grenade blast here on Sunday.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad handed over the cheque for Rs 1 lakh as ex-gratia relief to Nazir Ahmad Tinda, Rafiya's father, an official spokesman said.

He said the DC told the family that another relief amount of Rs 5 lakh shall be provided under the Central Assistance Scheme.

Asad, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, visited the family in Hazratbal area of the city to provide ex-gratia relief and express solidarity with the bereaved family members.

While interacting with the family members of the girl, the DC expressed sympathies with them and also expressed condolence with the bereaved family who lost their young member in the militancy-related incident, the spokesman said.

The DC assured the family that all possible support shall be provided to them from the government.

The Srinagar SSP also assured the family of action under the law against the criminals.

