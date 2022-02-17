Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): A grenade was hurled at security forces on Thursday at Keegan in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the police.

According to the police, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

