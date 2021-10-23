Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Gulmarg in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.

Gulmarg, one of Asia's premier hill resorts, is known for its legendary beauty, exquisite valleys, and gorgeous streams. It is one of the best skiing destinations in Kashmir, famous across the globe for its suitable skiing slopes that attract ski lovers from across the world.

Also Read | Faridabad Triple Murder: Man Kills Estranged Wife, Mother-in-Law And One Other Person; Arrested.

Several tourists were seen having fun in the snow at the tourist hotspot.

Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday morning.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters to Avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur Due to Ongoing Construction Work.

The minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the valley.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)