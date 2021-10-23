New Delhi, October 23: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday advised commuters to avoid Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass. The traffic unit of the Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform people.

Due to the ongoing construction work of Ashram underpass, Mathura Road from Ashram to Badarpur is damaged and under repair. Only one lane is operational. In order to avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid this route, it said.

"Vehicles coming on Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan seeking to turn left towards Badarpur are advised to take C V Raman Marg-Mathura Road or Ashram flyover-Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for Badarpur. Petrol and Diesel Prices on October 23, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked for Fourth Consecutive Day; Check Rates In Metro Cities Here.

"Likewise, traffic on Mathura Road from Nizamuddin seeking to cross Ashram for Badarpur are advised to turn right and take Capt. Gaur Marg-Modi Mill flyover for their onward journey," it said in the tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)