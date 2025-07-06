Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Severe waterlogging was witnessed at an under-construction underpass at Sangoor on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday.

Waterlogging occurred due to incessant heavy rainfall, submerging two vehicles under nearly four to five feet of water.

Heavy rainfall has caused the rise of water levels in the Dharhali and Saktoh rivers in Rajouri district. Several states are facing heavy rainfall after the arrival of monsoon, causing waterlogging, floods and rising water levels in rivers and low-level areas.

Meanwhile, a total of 74 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 47 deaths attributed to rain-related disasters and 27 to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative report, released on July 6, details the toll and infrastructural damage caused by heavy rains across the state between June 20 and July 5. Landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, electrocution, snake bites, and other weather-induced hazards caused the 47 rain-related fatalities.

Mandi district reported the highest number of such deaths at 17, followed by Kangra with 11, and Una with four.

Among the causes, cloudbursts alone accounted for 14 deaths, while electrocution incidents led to four deaths, and flash floods resulted in eight.

The SDMA also recorded six fatalities from falls off steep slopes and trees.

In addition, 27 people died in road accidents during the same period, with Chamba district recording six such deaths, followed by Bilaspur and Kullu with three each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)