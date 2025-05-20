Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Locals in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were the first to be in the line of fire during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, which has come to a pause after both countries reached an agreement of cessation of hostilities.

However, the destruction caused by shelling from the Pakistani side has wreaked havoc in the lives of people living in villages near the border areas, with their houses destroyed or in a dilapidated condition, becoming uninhabitable.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Forecast for Several TN Districts Till May 22.

Mohammad, an elder of a village in Rajouri, said that his entire house came down after shells hit the building. He appealed to the government to provide his family with tents and other assistance since they have nowhere to go.

"It was morning when I was going for my prayers, and we heard the explosion. We have a house with two floors, which came down. It has become uninhabitable. We should be given tents or some kind of assistance. They (officials) came, saw and went away. I was admitted to the hospital (after injuries to the head) and recieved stitches. I have been discharged after seven days," he said.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 4 Killed, 17 Injured After Passenger Bus Returning From Wedding Reception Rams Into Cement-Loaded Truck in Vikarabad.

"I took loans to teach my daughter...We have no support. I urge the government to help us in any way possible," he added.

Mariya, a family member, said that her uncle Mohammad and her cousins were inside the house when shelling occurred, after which they fainted and regained consciousness after a while.

"When shelling occurred, my uncle (Mohammad) and his family members were inside the house. The shelling has caused massive losses to them. They have worked as labour to educate their daughters. Everyone in the house fainted when the shells hit the house. As soon as they regained consciousness, they tended to my uncle's injuries. We appeal to the government to help them," she said.

Saima, daughter of Mohammad, said that her father educated them by indulging in labour and built the house by taking loans. She lamented that many household items kept for her newly wedded sister were also destroyed due to the shelling.

"We are three sisters. Our father has taught us by doing labour with huge difficulties. We built this house by taking loans. Our sister just got married, and many items that were kept for her have been destroyed. We were in the kitchen; my father was in the lobby when the shelling occurred," she added.

Akhtar, wife of Mohammad, became emotional while describing the scenes from when their house was destroyed. "I feel like running away. I never want to return here," she said.

"The shelling happened around 5:00 in the morning. I was trapped in the washroom. One of my daughters rescued me after regaining consciousness. Everything is destroyed. Nobody is there to earn. My husband got a head injury, which has left him incapable of working. We have no support," she added.

Intense shelling by Pakistan during the recent conflict with India has left a trail of destruction in the border villages and districts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, with locals suffering damages to their houses and livelihood.

Reportedly, the locals have suffered damages to their livestock, properties, and essentially their livelihood in border areas such as Nowshera.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited border villages near the LoC in Rajouri district and interacted with residents affected by recent hostilities.

Over a week ago, the locals residing in the border villages demanded that the government compensate them for the damaged houses. They also urge the Indian government "not to spare Pakistan" for its misadventures.

Vijay Kumar, a local from a village in Nowshera, said that his entire life savings were spent on building the house, which has been damaged due to shelling by Pakistan. He said that the government must compensate those who have suffered damages to their houses in the village, inflicted due to the shelling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)