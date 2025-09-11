Poonch (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Romeo Force of the Indian Army on Thursday organised a big medical camp at Arai village of Pirpanjal Range to provide medical relief to patients suffering from seasonal diseases due to the drastic rainy season.

Romeo Force provided a free medical camp to the 15,000 population of Arai village in Poonch and distributed free wheelchairs and walking sticks to specially-abled persons.

A large number of people participated in the free medical camp, where doctors thoroughly checked patients and provided free medicines to those in need. The brigade commander of the 6 Sector Romeo Force of the Indian army also participated in the free medical camp.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Rahim, a resident of Arai village, said, "Today, a camp was set up by the Indian army in which the village's youngsters, elders, women and sisters got free treatment and medicines. The wheelchairs, sticks and many other things which were needed for the movement of the specially abled were given to them through this camp."

Rahim thanked the Indian army for keeping Arai village in the first place. "Our village is poor, so no one focuses on our village, but the Indian army has kept our village in the first place, so we are grateful for that."

Another resident of the village, Aman Farooq, said that the Indian army had organised this programme two to three months ago, but it got delayed due to the rains.

"I thank the Indian army a lot, who set up a medical camp here and got free treatment for the sick who could not go to Mandi. They provided us with 23 wheelchairs, sticks, and machines for the specially-abled persons. We are grateful to the Indian Army," Farooq said to ANI.

Mohammad Fariq Mallik, another resident of the village, said that due to the change in weather, there was a risk of fever and cough, so the Indian army provided free service to them.

"I always understand that the army is ours, we are among the army. Our Indian Army has always worked for the people. This village has a population of 15,000. The Indian Army did a good job by conducting this programme. It deserves all the praises," Mallik said to ANI. (ANI)

