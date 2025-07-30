New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In a successful anti-infiltration operation, Indian Army troops neutralised two terrorists attempting to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation, named "Operation ShivShakti," was launched based on precise intelligence inputs from the Indian Army's intelligence units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

According to the Indian Army's White Knight Corps, alert troops engaged the infiltrators with accurate firepower, thwarting their nefarious designs.

Three weapons were also recovered during the operation, as stated by officials.

The synergistic and synchronised efforts between the Army and JKP ensured the timely detection and elimination of the threat, further strengthening security along the LoC.

Further details awaited on the operation.

Earlier on Monday, three terrorists were neutralised in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The operation, Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said."OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X.

On Tuesday, during the Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also confirmed that three terrorists who were involved in the killing of civilians were eliminated by the security forces during Operation Mahadev.

Shah said this as he began his address in Lok Sabha amid the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor and informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed. (ANI)

