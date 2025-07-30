Srinagar, July 30: A bus carrying security personnel fell into a river in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here. The bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into Sindh river at Kullan in the Ganderbal district amidst heavy rain, the officials said. Amarnath Yatra Suspended Routes Due to Heavy Rains in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bus Carrying ITBP Personnel Falls into Sindh River

VIDEO | Jammu and Kashmir: A bus belonging to the ITBP falls into Nullah Sind at Kullan, Ganderbal. SDRF teams are at the spot. More details are awaited.#JammuAndKashmir #Ganderbal (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/qmohhwuQQ0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2025

They said search and rescue operation for the personnel on board has been launched by agencies concerned but no person has been found so far. Further details of the incident are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)