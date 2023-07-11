Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 (ANI): In a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, the Indian Army has recovered body of one terrorist who was neutralized with weapon and war like stores in Naushera Sector of Rajouri District, an official statement said.

The statement said, "Alert troops of Indian Army on night of 10 July, foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Naushera Sector over two nights in a deliberate and massive operation."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress To Begin Poll Preparedness in Maharashtra Soon.

"On 10 July at midnight alert ambushes of Indian Army deployed along the Line of Control, in the Naushera observed suspicious movement of a group of terrorists moving suspiciously from across the Line of Control towards own side," it added.

The statement stated that after neutralising one terrorist, the Indian Army recovered weapons and war like stores.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s Government Transfers Rs 1,005 Crore to Over 51 Lakh Pensioners Through Direct Benefit Transfer.

"In a deliberate and massive search operation lasting over two days and two nights, in an area which is heavily mined, in inclement weather conditions, body of one terrorist who was neutralized, has been recovered with weapon and war like stores. During further search operations into the jungle blood trail, with drag marks on ground were observed leading towards the line of control. Possibly, other injured, terrorists taking advantage of the forest foliage managed to move back across the Line of Control."

"Major war like stores recovered, include one AK 47 Rifle, three AK Magazines with 175 Rounds, one 9 mm Pistol, two Magazines with 15 Rounds, Four Hand Grenades, communication equipment, large quantity of eatables and clothing for sustenance," it added.

The official statement said that alert Indian Army troops deployed in the Naushera Sector have eliminated a major infiltration bid, which was aimed to disturb the peace in RajouriDistrict.

It also mentioned that the India Army continues to remain alert on the Line of Control and is fully prepared to thwart such attempts in the future too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)