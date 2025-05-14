Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] May 14 (ANI): Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Army took a humanitarian initiative by organising a free medical camp in Narayana village of the Akhnoor sector, located near the border.

The camp's objective was to provide quality healthcare services to the residents of border areas.

Many locals, including children, women, and elderly citizens, reside at the camp. The Army's medical team conducted health check-ups and distributed free medicines to needy people.

Border camps were also set up to provide food and education for villagers. The locals expressed their opinions on the facilities being provided.

A resident, Praveen Sharma, said, "For the past seven to eight days, we've been forced to seek shelter in camps. Every five to seven years, we have to abandon our homes and flee due to cross-border shelling. We urge the government to provide permanent solutions. While plots in safer areas have been allocated to some border residents, not everyone has received them. Previously, shelling was limited to a 5-km range, but now shells land beyond 15 km. We demand bunkers to ensure everyone's safety. The administration, especially our SDM, has been instrumental in timely evacuations, and our transport minister provided vehicles to help relocate people efficiently."

Virendra Kumar, a resident, shared his perspective on the facilities available for migrants and residents in the area.

"We have access to essential services like medical care for children, educational resources, and sports equipment for the youth. Food and water supplies are consistent, and electricity is provided per government provisions. Migrants arriving here receive all necessary amenities. However, residents often demand safer options like community bunkers during frequent cross-border firing incidents. These bunkers allow people to shelter during minor skirmishes without fleeing their homes. We urge the government to ensure community workers maintain these bunkers, providing a secure place for people to stay during such incidents. After even small incidents, many are forced to relocate to migration camps. These camps are well-equipped with medical facilities, food arrangements, and even digital classes for children, offering significant relief and support," he said.

This initiative is a step towards strengthening trust and cooperation between the Army and the local population. Apart from safeguarding the nation's borders, the Army continues to fulfil its responsibilities towards the welfare of society.

At a time when tensions prevail at the border, this gesture by the Army has ignited a ray of hope among the locals, reinforcing the message that humanity and service are the truest forms of patriotism.

The districts of Akhnoor, Jammu, Samba, and Poonch are particularly relieved to see a decrease in tensions, which were escalated following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. (ANI)

