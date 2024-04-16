Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Rajan Kumar, a small-time actor who has build quite a reputation of mimicking the great Charlie Chaplin, is on a mission these days. He launched a nationwide voter awareness programme on Tuesday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The actor, who launched the initiative in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, plans to take it the far corners of the country before culminating in Kanyakumari.

Clad in the trademark attire of the legendary actor and comic icon, Rajan was seen going around Srinagar on Tuesday, raising awareness among locals on the need to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Speaking to ANI, Rajan said, "I am here as a brand ambassador for the Election Commission of India. It was a happy coincidence that the initiative also gave me an opportunity to visit Kashmir. Seeing me in the trademark costume of Charlie Chaplin, a child walked up to remind me that today happens to be the birth anniversary of the legendary actor. I grew up watching Chaplin's celebrated works and have been carrying forward his legacy for the last 24 years."

"It crossed my mind to remind people of their moral and constitutional responsibility to exercise their right vote ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I have embarked on this journey from Kashmir and it will end in Kanyakumari," he added.

Urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out in numbers on polling days and get their fingers inked, EC's brand ambassador said, "Awareness is the key. I believe that such initiatives keeps us mindful of our moral and constitutional duties. Voting is a democratic right enshrined by the Constituion and we should all exercise it. In my capacity as the brand ambassador of the Election Commission, I request all Kashmiris to come our in their hundreds and exercise their franchise," Rajan told ANI.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, the organiser of the event, said the idea was not only to raise general awareness on the voting right but also create an ambience for more job opportunities and avenues to open up.

"The main purpose of the event was to make people aware of their voting right. I called our very own Charlie Chaplin from Mumbai to not only encourage our people, especially the youth, to vote but help Jammu and Kashmir realise its true potential. Other than mainstream professions, the people here can also acquire many skills to earn a living for themselves and their loved ones," Mir said.

Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, a popular actor and theatre director who was also present at the event, said it was incumbent on the people to realise their responsibility as citizens and vote for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Everyone above 18 (the minimum voting age) should go out there and vote. The idea is to ensure that the right candidate is elected. It is our moral duty to strengthen our democracy," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir will send five MPs to the Lok Sabha this time. Polling in the Union Territory will be held in five phases-- April 19, May 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

Polling was held for six seats in Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, in 2019, with BJP winning all three in Jammu and the National Conference (NC) won the remaining three seats in the valley. (ANI)

