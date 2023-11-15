Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, virtually attended the launch of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi on Wednesday.

The L-G joined the event virtually at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Sankalp Yatra was flagged off from Budhal, Rajouri Gurez and Bandipora. People, Panchayati Raj institutions and government officials attended the launch function.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to PM Modi for starting outreach activities in the tribal districts of Bandipora and Rajouri in line with his stated objective of achieving saturation of flagship schemes, on the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He also lauded the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra initiative, which is aimed at reaching out to the vulnerable, who, though eligible to be enlisted under various schemes, are yet to derive the benefits of the same.

"This endeavour of the central government, with the objective of reaching the unreached, to generate awareness about tribal, rural and urban schemes, to interact with beneficiaries and enrolment of potential beneficiaries, will make a significant contribution in the socio-economic empowerment of the tribal community, poor, deprived and weaker sections of the society," the L-G was quoted as saying in an official release.

The Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, for the welfare of the tribal population. Since August 2019, tribal welfare was given top priority by the administration and various initiatives were launched cutting across sectors to empower tribal communities of J&K UT, he informed.

Sinha said the administration has taken significant initiatives for the holistic welfare of tribal communities. He called for collective efforts from citizens, stakeholders, community leaders, social organizations and administration to address the focus areas for tribal districts under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra including sickle cell anaemia elimination, enrolment in EKLAVYA, Scholarships, Forest Rights titles, Self Help Groups and Van Dhan Vikas Kendra.

He directed all district commissioners and administrative officials to focus on the saturation of Individual Forest Rights.

Beneficiaries from Rajouri and Bandipora shared their experiences with the Lt Governor through video conferencing and expressed gratitude for welfare schemes. The 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' pledge was also administered on the occasion.

In other districts, the outreach activities will start from the third week of November. A route plan for IEC Vans has been prepared and a control room has also been established at the UT and district level for overall coordination. (ANI)

