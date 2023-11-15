Ballia, November 15: After a decades-long career as an engineer, 82-year-old Jagdish Prasad Sharma's love for music has taken him back to college. Sharma has enrolled in Murali Manohar Town Degree College here to fulfil his dream of becoming a musician. He is pursuing PhD in music. "I was interested in music since childhood but due to life's circumstances, I could not make a career in this field," Sharma told PTI on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

He said he was also inclined towards engineering and did a diploma in mechanical engineering from Government Polytechnic College in Lucknow. After completing his diploma, he started working as a junior engineer in the Uttar Pradesh government's irrigation department. Uttar Pradesh: Kushinagar CHC Employee Assaulted, Two Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

On his decision to return to college, Sharma said, "Hobbies should always remain alive because they inspire us to live. Even though I am old, my dream of becoming a musician is still young." Arvind Upadhyay, music professor at Murali Manohar Town Degree College, praised Sharma's enthusiasm. Upadhyay said Sharma is learning music diligently and his student inspires him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)