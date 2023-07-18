Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) At least 12 people were injured on Monday when a leopard ran amok in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The incident took place in Sallar village of the Pahalgam area of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The officials said the leopard emerged out of the forest area and attacked people, injuring 12 of them.

Those injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to the GMC in Anantnag, they added.

