Jammu, May 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday discussed with army officials measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus and preparations to strengthen medical infrastructure in the union territory.

The Lt Governor held the deliberations with GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi and senior army officials from the northern and western commands here at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.

Lauding the efforts being made by the army to provide necessary support in the form of COVID care hospitals, Sinha asked the officials of northern and western commands to explore the possibility of enhancing capacity of 100-bed COVID care facilities to 200 beds with oxygen support.

He also asked officials of northern command to collaborate with the western command to increase the 100-bed COVID centre at Army Public School Domana, Jammu, to 200 beds.

The Lt Governor assured that the Jammu and Kashmir government will provide all possible assistance and resources to the army to increase beds, strengthen medical infrastructure, and ensure no shortage of equipment and oxygen supply.

The army officials apprised the Lt Governor about the efforts made by the army to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

They mentioned the 250-bed COVID hospital in Kashmir's Rangreth area jointly operationalised by Chinar Corps and the civil administration.

Sinha was informed that treatment of COVID-19 patients is also being done at military hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)