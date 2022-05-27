Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha with other dignitaries during the inauguration. (ANI/photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday inaugurated a three-day national level seminar cum exhibition in SKUAST to attract new entrepreneurs and promote the agriculture sector of the Union Territory.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Extensions of Sheri Kashmir University of Science and Technology (SKUAST) on the Shalimar campus where almost five hundred delegates from different parts of the country participated.

Apart from the theoretical lectures given by agriculture experts, farmers, growers and young entrepreneurs also installed beautiful stalls that attracted the participants. This was the first and biggest national level seminar cum exhibition after the pandemic and that's why, the response was also huge from participants including scientists, researchers, farmers, growers and new startup holders.

From the economic point of view, agriculture and other wings including horticulture, floriculture, sericulture, floriculture and sheep animal husbandry, dairy farming and fisheries are the backbones of the valley and lakhs of people belonging to these sectors directly or indirectly and their livelihood depends on these important sectors.

As all the products including hybrid seeds, plants and the latest machinery items were available, people could see the results and use the latest technologies and types of machinery introduced by scientists and experts of the agriculture university of Kashmir.

"The technical knowledge imparted to us in the seminar is very useful to us", said Peerzada Farhat, a participant representing a pesticide shop.

Shehnaz, another participant representing a spice company, said, "These events take Kashmir forward. These people are also made aware of the Kashmir products while at the same time, it is a good platform for the new entrepreneurs."

The participants, especially researchers, students, farmers and growers, urged the authorities to conduct more such events so that more and more people can be made aware of the technologies to boost the agriculture sector. (ANI)

