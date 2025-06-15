Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of an Auditorium and upgradation work for the Government Higher Secondary School in Gurha Slathia, Samba, a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, sunds for the new Auditorium having capacity of 500 persons and upgradation of Government Higher Secondary School have been arranged through Charity after Local representatives and youth had raised this demand during Lieutenant Governor's previous visit to Gurha Slathia in February 2025.

"When I visited Gurha Slathia in February this year, the youth here requested a big auditorium of 500 persons capacity. I assured them we would move forward with the project, with me securing 50% of the funds and the local MLA providing the remaining half. But I realised that it will require a huge amount of money and such arrangement may not work because the budget has gone to the government and wasn't sure whether it will be approved in the budget session. So, I needed to find another way to fulfil this promise. I asked revered Babaji to help me in getting a big auditorium and upgradation of the school. He assured me that it will be done. I am happy and grateful. I am hopeful that the work on Auditorium will be completed in one year. The Government Higher Secondary School will also be made technologically advanced," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also announced a sports facility at Gurha Slathia to be financed through charity.

He congratulated the people of Gurha Slathia and dedicated the new projects to the local youth.

"I am happy to see a big dream is being realised today. We must remember that education shapes a region's destiny and drives inclusive development and stability. Therefore, we must focus on educational infrastructure for economic growth and entrepreneurial ventures," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted major transformative initiatives aligned with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, that have brought a new revolution in school and higher education across Jammu Kashmir.

He said "There are numerous examples in the world which show that a particular region was transformed from resource-scarce area into economic powers within a matter of years and decades, largely due to massive investment in education and skill development of its young population. We have also ensured equitable access to quality education in rural areas and thousands of out of school students were brought back to the classrooms," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He called upon the youth to take advantage of the new education and skilling initiatives to transform this Union Territory into a hub of innovation, equity and ensure a brighter future for the society.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, also spoke on the revolutionary changes taking place across the sectors in Samba and reiterated his commitment to the inclusive development of the border areas of the district.

"Strong border areas protect the country's core and act as a first line of defence. In the past five years, border areas of Samba witnessed massive infrastructure upgradation. Fast-paced industrialization also fostered economic growth and integrated the local population into national mainstream," he said.

At Gurha Slathia, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the major reforms sweeping through UT of J&K, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to all the stakeholders to maintain the pace of development and work together with unity and collective strength and help the administration to build a better present and future of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Let us together build a self-reliant, powerful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and with new self-confidence fulfil the dreams of Samba," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also commended the dedication and commitment of the Member of Legislative Assembly, the district administration and the people of Samba, especially the youth for bringing transformation on the ground and building a strong foundation for fundamental change in the society.

Surjit Singh Slathia, Member of Legislative Assembly, Samba; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, prominent citizens, youth and people in large numbers were present. (ANI)

