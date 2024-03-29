Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed shock over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident on Friday.

The LG's office said it had issued instructions to the District Administration and the Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance to the kin of victims.

As many as ten people were killed after a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu and Srinagar National Highway.

The accident took place near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1773590284300894566?s=20

In a condolence message posted on social media platform X, the office of LG J&K said: "Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims".

In a post on X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Ramban Baseer-ul-Haq after learning about the road accident, adding that he is in constant touch (with the authorities).

"Spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq, after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma, leading to the loss of 10 lives. I'm in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police said that a rescue operation was going on.

"A passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Battery Chashma in the Ramban area. Police, SDRF and civil QRT Ramban reached the spot; rescue operation are going on," said an official of the J&K Police. (ANI)

