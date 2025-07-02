Jammu, July 2: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra, which begins today. Before the flag-off, LG Sinha offered prayers at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. As the pilgrims departed, chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole' filled the air.

Reacting to the start of the Amarnath Yatra, BJP leader Sat Sharma said, "Thousands of devotees have come here for Baba Amarnath Darshan. Just two months ago, a different environment was created, but today we can see how the devotees are raising Baba Bhole's slogans. The people have faith that they are in safe hands." A devotee named Shalu, who is part of the first batch, said she was happy with the arrangements and felt completely safe. Elaborate Security, Administrative Arrangements in Place for Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir.

"...We are delighted... We waited for it for an entire year. The arrangements are excellent, from food to accommodation. There is nothing to be scared of. The security is perfect," Shalu told ANI. Another devotee, Akanksha, said, "...We planned to be a part of the first batch. We were not scared because we knew that the security would be adequate... The arrangements are very good; food, accommodation, sanitation, and all facilities are very good..."

Suman Ghosh, also among the first pilgrims, said, "...We pray that everybody gets the Darshan in peace. There is nothing to fear. The Indian Army and other security forces are here." The Amarnath Yatra is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the shrine. Amarnath Yatra 2025: BSF Women, Men Jawans Step Up Security Along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Annual Pilgrimage Yatra Starting From July 3.

Speaking on the arrangements, LG Manoj Sinha said, "...For the pilgrims, the J&K administration, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the residents of J&K have performed their duties well. From 2022, the facilities for devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra have been improved. Both routes leading to the cave used to be six feet wide, which are now 12 feet wide. There used to be darkness on the route; now, grid connectivity has been established."

"Telecom connectivity has become completely prominent throughout the way. High-quality cameras have been installed for the Yatra LIVE feed. Yatra is monitored 24/7 from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room... RFID-based tracking system has been established," he added.

