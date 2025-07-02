Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, on Tuesday said that comprehensive security and administrative arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for the Amarnath Yatra beginning from July 3.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi said, "In a few days, Amarnath Yatra will begin. J&K police and the administration have made elaborate arrangements. From a security perspective, we have also implemented multi-layered and in-depth arrangements for how the police and other security forces respond to various security scenarios. Rehearsals and mock drills will also be performed."

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Baltal base camp to review necessary arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from the Jammu base camp on July 2, and the Yatra will officially begin on July 3 via both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Sinha met with officials from all departments to review security, logistics, and coordination for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

He also said that the administration and security forces have made better arrangements this year to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for devotees from across the country.

Speaking to the reporters, Sinha said, "Officials from all departments were present in the meeting here...The administration and the Shrine Board have together made better arrangements. The security forces have made very robust security arrangements. I hope that this time, people will be able to undertake the yatra even more successfully than before, and the devotees coming from all over the country will have a better experience here..."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also spoke on the necessary arrangements facilitated for the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra.

Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to begin on July 3, security forces have been deployed in key areas, including Ramban and Pahalgam, to conduct robust patrols and inspections, ensuring the safety and security of pilgrims.

Security officials inspected arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag, Banihal, Ramban, and other key areas.

The revered Amarnath Yatra will commence through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Jammu-Srinagar Highway is one of the vital routes for thousands of pilgrims.

The CRPF intensified surveillance, deployed K-9 (dog) squads alongside its personnel along the vital Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, a key route used by thousands of pilgrims, and strengthened highway patrols, with a special focus on sensitive stretches, such as the Udhampur sector.

