Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new campus of Cluster University in Jammu.

"On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Head of Departments, faculty members and students of the associated colleges of cluster university," as per a press release from the Governor's office.

He highlighted the significant role of universities and educational institutions in realizing the growing aspirations of society and the nation.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, institutions and access to quality education are making valuable contributions to the concerned sectors," he said.

The Lt Governor also talked about the reforms introduced in the higher education sector in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few years.

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing phenomenal expansion of the education sector, which in turn is addressing the vital need of development, enhancing human capital and strengthening the larger vision of nation-building," the Lt Governor said.

He impressed upon the colleges under Cluster University to harness the opportunities and improve, reorient and prepare a market-ready skilled workforce.

The Lt Governor also congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, Prof Bechan Lal on successful completion of his tenure as VC and wished him good health and all the success in future.

"Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary Higher Education; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; senior officials, Principals of Associated Colleges, heads of Departments and faculty members of Cluster University of Jammu were present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan," as per the release. (ANI)

