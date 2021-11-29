Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stone of the new Amarnath Yatri Niwas and Disaster Management Centre at Majeen area in outskirts of Jammu city.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant Governor said for the past seven to eight-month the Jammu and Kashmir administrations have been trying to facilitate the devotees who come here for Amarnath Yatra.

Also Read | Pune: 52-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Case in Wakad.

Due to some reason, there wasn't a place for devotees in the Amarnath shrine so it was decided to construct this Niwas.

"We will try our best and hope the project will be complete in one and half years," Sinha said.

Also Read | Twitter Share Price Jumps Over 10% at Opening Bell After Report of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down.

The Lieutenant Governor further said, "I believe this will create an environment for all devotes across the country."

"We have also considered the difficulties faced by devotees in the trip and therefore the facilities have been arranged in travel routes also," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)