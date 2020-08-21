Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Thursday and inspected facilities for pilgrims here.

He also directed to continue precautionary measures for the safety of pilgrims.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Will Be Remembered for Contribution to IT Revolution, Panchayati Raj: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"Today paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and inspected the arrangements made by the Board for the pilgrims in view of the resumption of the Yatra," Sinha tweeted.

"Also asked the CEO that all the precautionary measures be taken by the Board in connection with the COVID-19 for the safety and security of the pilgrims and the Shrine Board staff should continue till the situation normalises," he said in another tweet.

Also Read | Streetwear vs High Fashion.

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on Sunday, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. Only 2,000 people will be allowed to visit the shrine per day.

The yatra to the shrine, which was suspended from March 18, is resuming from August 16.

The shrine board will be abiding to health norms induced by the Centre to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)