Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Calling it a "new red line" in India's military doctrine, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor had redefined the country's strategic posture and demonstrated its capacity to strike with precision and resolve. He said this after his interaction with the soldiers in Poonch.

Posting on the social media website X, Sinha wrote, "In just 23 minutes, India brought the masters of Pakistani terrorists to their knees. If they raise their eyes towards Mother India again, not a single area of theirs would remain untouched by punishment."

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali tourist.

Sinha praised the soldiers for their execution of the operation, saying, "Salute to the brave soldiers of Army for their outstanding courage and gallantry in Operation Sindoor. During my interaction with the soldiers in Poonch, I recalled their invincible power, which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat."

Referring to the public response to the operation, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Dharma has won and Adharma has surrendered before your weapons and might. I am proud that in just a few days, our brave soldiers broke the back of the enemy and today, 140 crore citizens are remembering your valour, courage and sacrifice."

Sinha said the operation had sent a clear message across the border.

"Operation Sindoor is a living example of India's military and strategic might. It has also proved that every inch of Pakistan's land is today the target of our brave soldiers, and the enemy knows that if it indulges in future misadventure, it will not survive."

Earlier in the day, Sinha visited Gurudwara Nangali Sahib in Poonch and offered prayers. On Tuesday, he chaired a unified command meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon be the fourth. Our neighbour is trying to nurture terrorism with the loans it takes," Sinha told the soldiers.

"The whole country is proud of your bravery and valour. The world has seen the capability of our armed forces to dismantle terror networks inside Pakistan," he said, referring to the destruction of nine terror sites during Operation Sindoor.

Precision strikes were carried out on nine identified terrorist camps across Pakistan. The targeted sites included headquarters and training facilities of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

