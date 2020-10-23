Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | JNU Professor Attacked by Miscreant at Her Residence in Gurugram, Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh Looted.

He reviewed facilities for pilgrims and took stock of the ongoing development works.

An official release said that Sinha, who is chairman of the shrine board, directed the CEO to complete all ongoing infrastructure development projects within envisaged timelines to further improve facilities due to requirements of pilgrimage.

Also Read | India’s Data Protection Law Has Potential to Propel Digital Economy and Global Digital Trade, Says Facebook.

"The LG was briefed by the CEO Shrine Board about the status of ongoing works, besides the arrangements being put in place to augment the facilities for the pilgrims. These include decoration of the Bhawan, power supply and sanitation," the release said.

It added that a Shat Chandi Maha Yagya has also been organised at the Holy Shrine during the Navratras for peace, prosperity, and health of humanity, which will conclude with "purnaahuti" on Mahanavami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)