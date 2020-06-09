India News | J-K Lieutenant Governor Condemns Killing of Sarpanch

Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday condemned the killing of a sarpanch by militants in Anantnag district, saying those behind the incident are enemies of humanity.

Calling it a cowardly act, he said that an "attack on any public representative is an attack on the democratic setup".

Those behind the killing are enemies of humanity, Murmu said, adding that he has directed authorities to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice.

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in the district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by militants in his native village on Monday. His last rites were performed on Tuesday.

Murmu expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members of Pandita.

