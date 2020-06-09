HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Toppers List: Girls Outshine Boys, Samruddhi Bags First Rank, Check Merit List

Students | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) on Tuesday declared results for class 10 examination. According to the declared HPBOSE 10th result 2020, Samruddhi K is the topper in Himachal Pradesh. Samruddhi scored 98.71 percent marks in the matric exam (SSC). A total of 23 girls and 14 boys have made it to top 10 merit list. Those who appeared for the HPBOSE class 10th exam 2020 can check their marks, results and toppers list on www.hpbose.org.

Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, has got the second rank in Himachal Pradesh, scoring 98.56 percent. Vansh Gupta, Shagun Rana and Anisha Sharma have scored 98.43 percent and jointly hold the third rank in the state. A total of 1,04,323 students appeared for the class 10 board exams in Himachal Pradesh this year. Of them, 70,371 students cleared the examination.

This year also, girls have outshone boys. Of the total students passed, 34,560 are males and 35,811 are females. It means a total of 71.5 percent of girls have passed the exam, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.9. The minimum grade that is required for the students to attain is 'D' in the HPBOSE class 10th examination. Students can get their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked by depositing fees of Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively, if they are not satisfied with the markings.