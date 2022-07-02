Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,55,257 on Saturday with 74 fresh cases, while no new deaths were reported, officials here said.

The death toll stands at 4,756, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Led Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Leave for Mumbai From Goa.

Of the fresh cases, 50 cases were reported from the Jammu division of the union territory and 24 from the Kashmir valley, the officials said.

There are 561 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, 4,49,940 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

Also Read | Mizoram: Zoramthanga Government Launches Online Processing of RTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)