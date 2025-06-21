Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday said the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations at Srinagar's iconic Lal Chowk sent a powerful message of unity and peace from a location once associated with tension and conflict.

"It gives me immense relief that at the Lal Chowk, where we have always seen tensions, today under the tricolour, Yoga, which is a part of our culture, is being performed... We have sent a message that the people of J&K are united," Sharma told ANI at the event.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army personnel from the Krishna Ghati Brigade's Balnoi Battalion also marked the occasion with a yoga session in Poonch, which saw enthusiastic participation from locals of nearby border villages including Balnoi, Dad Sagra, and Mankot.

Mohamed Ashraf Chaudhary, a resident, told ANI, "People from Banloi, Dad Sagra, Mankot came with great enthusiasm. This was the biggest event after Operation Sindoor. I thank the Army for organising it and for always supporting us."

Chaudhary added that the Army not only defends the borders but also works hand-in-hand with residents to raise awareness and build stronger ties.

Moin Aftab Khan, a social activist from Mankot Panchayat, expressed pride in participating. "Yoga training was held inside the Army base. Earlier, we only saw such events in Delhi or Punjab on TV. Watching and participating here made us proud," he said, urging villagers, especially the elderly, to embrace yoga and spread its message.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh met the army personnel here in Udhampur, praised their efforts in Operation Sindoor.

"Your bravery is widely admired across the nation. I salute the valour and courage of the Indian Army," Rajnath Singh said while addressing.

He further added, "In today's world, where stress, anxiety, and unrest are widespread, yoga has emerged as a powerful solution.

Yoga is not merely about sitting quietly with eyes closed--it's about mindfulness and inner control.

The theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations is "Yoga for one Earth, one health," aligning it with sustainability and global well-being.

Speaking about the theme of this year's Yoga Day celebrations, the Defence Minister said, "Every year, we celebrate Yoga Day with a unique theme. This year's theme, "One Earth, One Health", reflects India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--that the whole world is one family."

The Union Minister arrived in Udhampur on the evening of 20th June and took part in cultural celebrations and Bada khana with army personnel. (ANI)

