Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Diwali.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. May this Diwali fill our lives with the light of hope and positivity for building a new Jammu and Kashmir with a renewed spirit,” he said

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

Sinha said Diwali is celebrated by various religions and sects and this festival inspires us to work for the service of people.

“Let us light a lamp of compassion, peace and love and build a better and prosperous J-K for our future generations,” he said.

Also Read | Bihar Congress Legislature Party Asks Interim President Sonia Gandhi to Elect New Leader.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)