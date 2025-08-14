Kishtwar, August 14: A massive cloudburst on Thursday triggered a flash flood in the Chashoti area of Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, along the route of the Machail Mata Yatra. As per the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, the rescue operations are underway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a massive cloudburst struck the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the administration to launch rescue operations and make arrangements for medical aid immediately. In a post on X, Jitendra Singh wrote, "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma."Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Several Casualties Feared As Flash Flood Hits Chashoti Area in Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Singh said that damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements are being made. "Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided," the post read.

JK LG Manoj Sinha directed Army and NDRF officials to strengthen rescue efforts, "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families and prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected." Jammu and Kashmir Rains: 3 Killed, Over 100 Rescued As Flash Floods Triggered by Heavy Rains Hit Dharamkund Village Near Chenab River in Ramban (Watch Videos).

While Jammu and Kashmir LoP and MLA Padder-Nagseni, Sunil Kumar Sharma, warned of possible heavy damage. He called for an NDRF team to assist in rescue operations. Speaking to ANI, Sunil Kumar Sharma said, "We don't have any numbers or data yet, but there is a possibility of huge damage there. Currently, we don't have any numbers or data. Due to the ongoing yatra, the area is congested. I will speak to the LG and ask for an NDRF team for rescue operations." Further details on the incident are still awaited.

