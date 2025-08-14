A massive cloudburst struck the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, today, August 14, triggering flash floods that have reportedly caused several casualties. The area, known as the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, has been severely affected, with water levels rising rapidly and debris scattered across roads. Local authorities have launched rescue operations immediately, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and army rushing to the site. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident, stating that the administration is actively assessing the damage and coordinating medical and relief support. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended condolences to the affected families and urged swift action to ensure safety and aid for the injured. The situation remains critical as officials continue rescue and relief efforts while monitoring the cloudburst-affected region closely. ‘Cannot Ignore Pahalgam’: Supreme Court Expresses Caution on Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Pleas.

Flash Flood Hits Chashoti, Rescue Ops Underway

Jammu & Kashmir Cloudburst

Jitendra Singh Confirms Cloudburst in Kishtwar

LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Condolences After Kishtwar Cloudburst

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)