A massive cloudburst struck the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, today, August 14, triggering flash floods that have reportedly caused several casualties. The area, known as the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra, has been severely affected, with water levels rising rapidly and debris scattered across roads. Local authorities have launched rescue operations immediately, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, police, and army rushing to the site. Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the incident, stating that the administration is actively assessing the damage and coordinating medical and relief support. Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended condolences to the affected families and urged swift action to ensure safety and aid for the injured. The situation remains critical as officials continue rescue and relief efforts while monitoring the cloudburst-affected region closely. ‘Cannot Ignore Pahalgam’: Supreme Court Expresses Caution on Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Pleas.

Flash Flood Hits Chashoti, Rescue Ops Underway

#WATCH | J&K | A flash flood has occurred at the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started. pic.twitter.com/dQbUBx46A9 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Jammu & Kashmir Cloudburst

Massive cloudburst in Chositi in J-K's Kishtwar district; Union Minister Jitendra Singh says could result in casualties — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 14, 2025

Jitendra Singh Confirms Cloudburst in Kishtwar

Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 14, 2025

LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Condolences After Kishtwar Cloudburst

Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 14, 2025

