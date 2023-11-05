Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday visited the residence of the slain policeman shot dead by terrorists earlier this week in Baramulla district.

Ghulam Mohd Dar, a head constable with J-K Police succumbed to his injuries after being fired by terrorists outside his residence on Tuesday evening.

The Peoples Democratic Party Chief also requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to give a job to the daughter of the deceased cop in the civil department.

Speaking to reporters, the PDP supremo said, "...He was an honest man... I request the Lieutenant Governor to give a job to a daughter in the civil department...Is this not collateral damage? ... Compensation should also be given soon...".

The wreath-laying ceremony of the slain head constable was held on Tuesday evening.

Kashmir police had said that injured police personnel, a resident of Wailoo Kralpora was killed by terrorists outside his house on Tuesday.

"Injured Police Personnel succumbed to his injuries & attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir police Zone had posted on X.

He was shifted to SDH Tangmarg for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries, police said earlier in the month. (ANI)

