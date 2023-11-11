Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): In a setback to the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Sarwar Mufti, cousin of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party in Bijbehara, Anantnag, on Saturday.

Sarwar Mufti joined the party at a function presided over by DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad in Bijbehara town.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has been barred from Late Mufti Mohammad Syed's graveyard in Bijbehara and found locked following the Azad's visit.

Later, Azad, along with other leaders, offered Fateh-e-Khani outside the grave.

Meanwhile, DPAP leader Mohammad Amin Bhat said that it is unfortunate that the door of the grave was open for Ravindra Raina but "closed for us".

However, speaking at the event, Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his concern over bribes being used in the elections.

"Unfortunately, in many states, bribes have started during elections... In our state and many other states, bribes didn't exist. But now it has started here too. That's why I request to the people that whatever vote is based on money or fear, it is not a real vote... With their own will, they should vote..." he said. (ANI)

