Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Mughal Road, an alternate link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday following snowfall, officials said.

The road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian, was closed as a precautionary measure in view of snowfall in the high altitude Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas, they said.

Also Read | Narhari Amin Tests Positive for COVID-19, BJP MP From Gujarat Admitted to Hospital in Ahmedabad.

A few inches of snow had accumulated on the ground, rendering the road unsafe for vehicular traffic, the officials said, adding given the prediction of moderate to heavy snowfall, the road was closed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

The road usually remains closed for winter owing to heavy snowfall in the Peer Ki Gali area.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Pens an Emotional Letter to His Late Mother on Occasion of Diwali.

“Subject to fair weather and good condition of road, only load carriers carrying fresh fruit would be allowed from Shopian towards Poonch between 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday,” a traffic department official said.

He said no vehicular traffic would be allowed after the cut off timing while no passenger vehicular or pedestrian would be allowed on the road.

The meteorological department had predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the high altitude areas and rains in the plains in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)