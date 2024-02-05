Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) will be closed for traffic at Kishtwari Pathar and Dhalwas in Ramban district from 8 am on Tuesday until 8 am on Wednesday.

The road will be closed because of the widening work being carried out in these places.

"Based on the recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, the sanction is hereby granted in favor of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking a 24-hour traffic haltage from 0800 hours on 06.02.2024 till 0800 hours on 07.02.2024 for the widening of the road at Kishtwari Pathar & Dhalwas on NH-44 in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban," said an order issued by the District Magistrate, Ramban.

"Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, shall implement the above orders in letter and spirit," the order added.

On Thursday, also, NH 44 in Ramban district was blocked due to road damage, shooting stones, and mud slush.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority issued avalanche warnings for many districts on Monday.

Avalanche with a 'low danger level' is likely to occur above 2,400 meters over Bandipore, Baramulla, and Kupwara, said JKDMA.

JKDMA also said that an avalanche with a 'medium danger level' is likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas.

Meanwhile, many places in Jammu and Kashmir continued to receive fresh snowfall, and the temperature lowered to 9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Several districts are blanketed with several feet of snow in the Kashmir Valley at present, and it affected flights and traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Gulmarg in Baramulla district is covered in a thick blanket of snow as snowfall continues in the region.

a landslide struck the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Kishtwari Patheri near the Sher Bibi area due to a drastic change in the weather conditions.

The Ramsu-Banihal-Srinagar stretch of the highway also recorded massive snowfall, while the rest of the 270-kilometer highway was pounded by rain.

Chopper service to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district also remained suspended due to inclement weather.

On Sunday, a total of six IndiGo flights from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Leh were canceled due to bad weather conditions in the regions. (ANI)

