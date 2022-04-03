Pooja Devi, the inspiration for all girls in Sandhar, Basoli

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): A former woman heavy vehicle driver has become a role model in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir with her initiatives for women empowerment.

Pooja Devi had previously been driving trucks and buses while of late she has opened a store in the Kathua district.

While talking to ANI, Pooja Devi spoke at length about her journey, driving buses and trucks for a long time.

"I am very much grateful for the help of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (JKKVIB) for providing me with financial aids, with which I could set up this business and could become financially independent," she said.

"My next goal is to start a drivers' union for girls, and for that, I've been looking for support and opportunities so that I can provide the employment and self-reliance opportunities to other girls of the city too," she added.

Pooja is seen as a role model for the youth in the area.

One of her students told ANI, "I continuously learn and get inspiration from her as I want to stay independent."

Chairman Mahan Singh, District Development Council, Kathua, said "Pooja Kumari is a role model in the Union Territory (UT) as she is self-reliant."

"Now Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) has also helped her by sanctioning a loan of Rs 5 lakh, for setting up her own business," he added.

Pooja Devi told ANI that she has been the first women driver of Jammu and Kashmir, and drove heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks, but remained dependent on the transporters as she could not get a permanent job.

Now, she owns her own store and appreciates the government's initiative for the employment generation programme. (ANI)

