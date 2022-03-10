Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 10 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar's Hazratbal area on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed.

The search for two others who fled from the encounter site is underway.

"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," Kashmir police said in a tweet. (ANI)

