Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), in coordination with the district administration, on Friday launched a demolition drive targeting illegal constructions within the catchment area of the Upper Lake.

The action forms part of a broader effort to remove encroachments in ecologically sensitive zones surrounding the Bhoj Wetland, a designated Ramsar site.

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Speaking to ANI, Anti-encroachment operations in charge Mahesh Gaur said that the drive is focused on structures built without permission along the lake edges and within the catchment area.

"An action is underway to remove the structures that are built illegally and without permission in catchment areas and along lake edges. So far, 10 identified encroachments have been demolished since morning, and the action will continue," he said.

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Tehsildar Harsh Vikram Singh said the administration had undertaken a detailed survey to identify encroachments within a 50-metre radius of the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the Upper Lake, which had been jointly determined by the Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, Forest Department, and district administration.

"Bhoj wetland is a Ramsar site, and the lake's Full tank level (FTL) was jointly decided by teams of Municipal Corporation, Revenue department, Forest Department and district administration. After that, we identified illegal encroachment within a 50-metre zone of the lake's FTL (catchment area), finding 63 constructions, which include 44 on private land and 17 on government land. Additionally, 121 encroachments were found in slum areas. We decided to remove encroachment on private land on April 10-11 while April 15-16 on government land. Today, the municipal corporation carried out an action on illegal encroachment on private land within the radius of the catchment area," Singh told ANI.

He further stated that the demolition drive is being carried out in phases, with encroachments on private land being removed on April 10 and 11, while action against encroachments on government land is scheduled for April 15 and 16.

On Friday, the joint team carried out demolition in the Lalghati area, targeting illegal structures constructed on private land within the designated 50-metre zone of the Upper Lake's catchment area.

Adequate police personnel were deployed at the site to ensure law and order during the operation, while senior officials monitored the proceedings to ensure smooth execution.

Earlier this week, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and district administration jointly carried out demolition action in the Bhadbhada area in the city in accordance with the Bhoj Wetland Rules, which prohibit any construction within the specified 50-metre zone of the Upper Lake's FTL. (ANI)

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