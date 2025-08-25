Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): National Conference MLA Banihal Sajjad Shaheen on Sunday slammed PDP for playing 'politics' over the government's decision to took over the management of schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing, Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir government earlier on Friday issued orders to take over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and its educational wing, FAT. The action was carried out under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the relevant J&K School Education Rules.

Also Read | Editors Guild Slams Congress Over Threat of Criminal Complaint Against NDTV Journalist Shiv Aroor.

Speaking to ANI, Shaheen said PDP is politicising the issue." The PDP has handed over the state to the RSS. And in 2014, they raised the slogan that to keep the RSS and BJP away, we have to trust them. The people trusted them," he remarked.

Notably, after the hung assembly in the 2014 polls, PDP formed the coalition government with the BJP on March 1, 2015, with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel, Amit Shah, Inaugurate Sardardham Phase-2 in Ahmedabad, PM Narendra Modi Highlights Girls' Education Progress.

"The PDP created the government. And who did it sit with? The same BJP and RSS. And they took them there because of which today, we have to bear the consequences of 5th August 2019. The consequences we are bearing today are a result of the PDP. Today, the PDP has no justification to give a sermon on moral issues," he further told ANI, referring to the abolition of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo lambasted PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, saying that the PDP should not play with the careers of the students.

"This confusion is being created in the public that the FAT schools have been banned by the government. I feel ashamed of those who call themselves educated. They should first see the condition of these schools after 2019. There is no registration, no management committee, and the same people were in the government then. They ran the government here. Don't play with the career of students," the Education Minister said.

On Saturday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti questioned the timing of the government's move to take over the management of 215 schools affiliated with the banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and FAT.

"Why are they [J&K government] taking over them [management of schools affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami]? For the past eight years, there has been no takeover, so why today, when a popular government has been elected? They are playing with the sentiments of people and the education system. This is not right," Mufti told ANI.

According to the government order, the Managing Committee of the 215 schools will be taken over by the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner concerned, who will propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course after getting the schools duly verified.

The decision comes as the validity of the Managing Committee of these 215 schools has expired and has been reported adversely upon by the Intelligence Agencies, the order said. With an aim to safeguard the academic future of the students enrolled in these schools, the government has decided in exercise of the powers conferred by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir through the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Rules 2010.

The order asks the District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner to take appropriate steps in consultation and coordination with the School Education Department to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner.

They are also required to ensure quality education as per the National Education Policy (NEP) norms in these schools. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)