Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): A mega cultural festival was organised in a far-flung area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bhatni village in the Ramban District on Monday on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives.

Tehsildar and Magistrate Harveer Singh (JKAS) were the chief guests. This was the ninth mega-cultural event in the difficult and hilly terrain of the Pir Panchal range of Jammu and Kashmir spread over nine districts.

20 artists from the 40 km belt participated in the event including four renowned artists of J-K.

Headmaster Ab Majid, a renowned social worker, Naib Tehsildar of the area, Sarpanch and Panches were the guests of honour on the occasion. Ramesh Hangloo President Pir Panchal organisation presided over the function.

Speaking on the occasion Harveer Singh Tehsildar appreciated the efforts of the Pir Panchalorganization for holding such camps in far-off regions in J-K and promoting andpropagating local culture, language, music, and dance and giving a sense of belonging to thegenerations.

He said there are a lot of challenges for the youth like drug abuse and falling prey toantisocial elements. This cultural camp will help to educate the youth and encourage them to live a better and dignified life. He assumed the organization for full help in making these campssuccessful.

Speaking on the occasion President Pir Panchal asked the youth to be vigilant for any anti-national activity. He said today on November 26, our country suffered a militant attack in Mumbai and we all should be alert in future to be vigilant not to give antinational elements any scope of doing such acts."

Although the situation in our state has remarkably improved, our vigilant behaviour willalways help us to identify the inimical forces," he added.

He also assumed the audience and artists that the organization would be always at their back and call but asked them to contribute to the promotion of language and culture by holding mini-camps in the villages themselves.

Headmaster and social worker Abdul Majid said that is the first of its activity in their area andpraised the Pir Panchal organization for this. He praised the artists for their presentations and said they have worked hard to make the programs successful. (ANI)

