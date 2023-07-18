Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 18 (ANI): Security forces have arrested four terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam, said a police official on Tuesday.

The four terrorist associates have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik.

Police, along with Army (62 RR) arrested 04 terrorist associates in the Beerwah area of district Budgam. They have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” read a press release.

"Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. The officials have taken all the recovered materials into case records for further investigation," said the release.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Beerwah, and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

