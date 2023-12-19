New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police said on Tuesday, in a statement, that they had arrested one person from Rajouri district for allegedly facilitating a Rohinga woman in obtaining papers.

According to the statement, the woman is currently living in Narwal Bala, Jammu.

The arrested person, identified as Lal Din, a resident of Kampla Mohra, Rajouri, was arrested in the Laam area of Nowshera, as per the statement.

Police disclosed that a criminal case under FIR No. 215/2023 was registered at PS Nowshera under offences under the Indian Penal Code Sections 420, 467 and 14 of the Foreigners Act.

"During the investigation, one accused, namely Haleema, a resident of Myanmar, was arrested earlier by police on October 19. She was later released by the court of law on October 30," police said in their statement.

"Carrying forward the investigation into the instant FIR, the house of one Lal Din was searched and some important documents having evidentiary value have been seized in the instant case," the release said.

Meanwhile, Jammu Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shakti Pathak said on Tuesday that police are conducting searches at various locations in the city against people for providing documents and plots to those who have come from outside, a reference to Rohingya's, non-citizens of the country.

The top police official also said an investigation is underway.

Speaking to reporters in Jammu on Tuesday about the searches, DIG Pathak said, "In different places in Jammu city, people have given their plots to those who've come from outside. We are checking who is giving them these facilities and helping them get the Indian government facilities..."

He said that seven police stations are involved and searches are underway at around 29-30 locations in Jammu.

"...We are checking the documents and who helped them provide those documents. An investigation is underway," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police carried out searches at a Rohingya colony in the Bathindi area of Jammu. (ANI)

