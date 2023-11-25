Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested an interstate smuggler and seized 600 gm of Heroin worth Rs 4 crore approximately from Samba district.

The interstate heroin smuggler arrested by Samba Police has been identified as Liaqat Ali @ Lucky resident of district Gurdaspur, Punjab.

"A case FIR No.109/2023 under section 8/21/22/25/27-A/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Ghagwal and investigation is underway," the officials said.

The interstate heroin smuggler was arrested by police at Rajpura Naka immediately after he entered into Samba district from the Kathua side adopting the border road by a private vehicle which has also been seized by police.

A mobile used for heroin smuggling conspiracy has also been seized by police.

SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said, "Heroin smugglers are being dealt with an iron hand in Samba and all the infamous 'chitta' hotspots have been almost smashed and isolated acts of drug peddling, supplying & smuggling are being coped with under the law." (ANI)

