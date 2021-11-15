Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people in Baramulla in connection with fake SIM cards racket.

According to Police, SIM cards were issued after managing forged documents. Case registered under sections of UAPA Act and IPC in Baramulla Police Station.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

