Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken decisive action against 'anti-national activities' by booking one Over Ground Worker, under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The accused has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed, alias Furqan, son of Ghulam Mohd Naik, resident of Dalwah, Tehsil Gool, district Ramban.

He was involved in anti-national and anti-social activities in Gool and the surrounding areas, the police said in a statement.

An order dated August 4, 2024, obtained the necessary sanction under Section 8 of the PSA 1978. The above-named OGW was absconding, evading his arrest, and avoiding the execution of the PSA warrant.

A special police team was constituted, and the team, making the best possible effort, executed the PSA Warrant. Consequently, Manzoor Ahmed alias Furqan was detained under the PSA and lodged in District Jail Jammu.

It's worth noting that the PSA allows for preventive detention to prevent individuals from acting in a manner that is prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, the statement added.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

