Srinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Police have busted a terror module operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by arresting five terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

"The Kupwara Police has busted a terror module by arresting five terror associates in Karnah area of the district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition," a police official said.

Also Read | Ayodhya: American Firm Signs Pact With Uttar Pradesh Tourism for 100-Room Resort in Holy City Following Pran Pratishtha Ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Acting on credible information, police arrested a suspect who was involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition sent to this side by two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers based in PoK.

The PoK-based LeT terrorist handlers have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, both residents of Karnah, their local conduit was identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Karnah.

Also Read | SpiceJet Flight Bomb Threat: Man Held for Making Hoax Call Regarding Darbhanga-Delhi Flight.

One AK series rifle, two pistols and some ammunition were recovered from the arrested person.

"The consignments dispatched to this side were thereafter delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the PoK-based handlers as well. Based on further leads, four more terror associates were arrested," the official said.

He said the arrested terror associates were identified as Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Illahi, all residents of Karnah.

Five AK series rifles, five magazines and 16 rounds were recovered from their possession, the official said, adding the case is being investigated expeditiously to unearth the conspiracy behind the arms smuggling. --

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)