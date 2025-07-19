Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Saturday reviewed the security scenario in the Valley amidst the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

Prabhat conducted a hybrid S security review with all formations of the Police, Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force and other agencies, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

He said General Officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava and senior officers of the Police, Criminal Investigation Department, CRPF, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, Traffic and Railway Police participated in the deliberations, which focused primarily on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the security scenario.

At the outset, the participating officers briefed the chair about the overall security challenges across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan 'Ceasefire' and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

He said a detailed assessment was carried out on the current security scenario and the coordinated efforts of various forces to ensure peace in the Union Territory.

The DGP, besides reviewing multi-tiered security arrangements, emphasised the seamless coordination among all agencies.

Prabhat also deliberated on the contribution of Army, along with other sister agencies, in maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid and supporting civil authorities in sensitive areas, the spokesperson said.

Their active collaboration with the Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies in high-risk zones was appreciated, particularly in securing yatra convoys and strengthening area domination to ensure a peaceful and incident-free environment, he added.

The DGP directed the officers to maintain close synergy and real-time coordination to effectively respond to any emerging security challenges.

The police chief lauded the dedication of all the forces, highlighting their professionalism and commitment in the challenging terrains, and urging them to remain vigilant while adopting innovative approaches in tackling the evolving security dynamics, the spokesperson said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)