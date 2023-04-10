Jammu, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Food Craft Institute (FCI) Jammu to provide skill development training and encourage entrepreneurship among the next of kin of the martyrs of the force for their rehabilitation, officials said on Monday.

The MoU was signed by DIG administration police headquarters Sarah Rizvi on behalf of the J-K Police and Principal of FCI Jammu Jyoti Bhatti, they said.

Also Read | Marathi Actress Deepali Sayed Accuses Her Former Aide of Death Threats, Running a Slur Campaign and Accusing Her of Mafia Links.

The wards of serving police personnel will also be considered for the same skill development programmes in due course of time, they said.

Under this agreement, FCI Jammu will design courses, train, do assessment and certification of trainees for creating employability and sustainable livelihood for them, they said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike News: Bihar Cabinet Approves Rules for Hiring School Teachers, 4% Dearness Allowance Hike.

Selected candidates will undertake one-and-a-half-year diploma course in different streams that includes food production, food and beverage operations, bakery and confectionery, front office and reception and housekeeping and maintenance, the officials said, adding FCI will also offer short-term courses and entrepreneurship programmes to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)